Creative Planning Has $2.32 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

