Creative Planning Increases Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $55.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

