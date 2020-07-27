Creative Planning Increases Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning raised its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

