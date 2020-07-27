Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $154.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.