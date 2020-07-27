Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,586,000 after buying an additional 2,061,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

