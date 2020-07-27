Creative Planning Sells 1,225 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.