Creative Planning Sells 3,847 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,671 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

