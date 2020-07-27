Credit Suisse Group Increases Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $205.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $181.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ICLR stock opened at $185.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Icon by 139.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

