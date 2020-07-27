Credit Suisse Group Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $47.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

