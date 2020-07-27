Critical Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Carbon Natural Gas (NASDAQ:CRBO)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Falcon Minerals and Carbon Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29 Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Carbon Natural Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.44 $14.35 million $0.31 8.84 Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.06 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Natural Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.6% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 18.38% 4.50% 3.84% Carbon Natural Gas 11.07% 16.21% 4.35%

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Carbon Natural Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.