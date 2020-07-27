Critical Survey: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 134.76%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Seres Therapeutics -186.09% N/A -51.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -1.27 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 8.63 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -3.42

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

