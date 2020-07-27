Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $4,012,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $2,149,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.