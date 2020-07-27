CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Shares of CVI opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. CVR Energy has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $55.52.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

