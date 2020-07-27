Cwm LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have commented on GRFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.