Cwm LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $359.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average of $283.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

