Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82,276 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

