DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

