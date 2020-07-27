Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,119,472.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,967 shares of company stock valued at $247,775,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion and a PE ratio of -565.60. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

