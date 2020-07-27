Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 51 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 75,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $209,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

