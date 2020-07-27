Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,524 shares of company stock worth $89,131. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. CNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

