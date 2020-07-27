Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,170 Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

