Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 605.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $9.76 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

