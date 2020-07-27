Denali Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stake in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NODK. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in NI by 22.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 614,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in NI by 25.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 298,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 60,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NI by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NI by 68.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NI by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. NI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

