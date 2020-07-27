Denali Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $13.01 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.42.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

