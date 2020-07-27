Denali Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $95,464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $39,767,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.