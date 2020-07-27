Denali Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $725.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

