Denali Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Willis Lease Finance worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $22.21 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $81.61 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

