Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $304.27 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

