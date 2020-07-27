Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PQG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.96.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PQG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

