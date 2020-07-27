Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 57.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

