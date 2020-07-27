Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

