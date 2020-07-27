Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 33.7% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 369,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 93,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $698.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.