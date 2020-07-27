Denali Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $6,995,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.65 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

