Denali Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CAI International by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CAI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

CAI stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CAI International Inc has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $105.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

