Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,871,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Forestar Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Forestar Group by 179.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 5,200 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $74,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FOR opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $824.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

