Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Beverage by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $67.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.