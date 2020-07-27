Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 220.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $327.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $293.93 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.