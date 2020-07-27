Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$369.25.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$367.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$349.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$376.00. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

