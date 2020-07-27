Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.60 ($7.42) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.13 ($6.89).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK opened at €8.27 ($9.30) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.45. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($20.78).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.