Deutsche Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $302.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $271.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.38.

NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 257,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

