Deutsche Bank Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $143.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.09.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

