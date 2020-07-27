Dicks Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,956 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

