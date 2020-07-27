Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce sales of $40.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the lowest is $20.90 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $44.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $177.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $232.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $157.21 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $171.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.