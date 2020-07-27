Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

