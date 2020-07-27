EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.59

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 254450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EHang in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.30.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.