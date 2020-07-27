Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

