Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $142.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

