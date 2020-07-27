Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,504 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

