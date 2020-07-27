Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,970 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of PZD opened at $53.49 on Monday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

