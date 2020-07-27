Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,719 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,677,000 after acquiring an additional 336,043 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $62,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $45,408,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $14,420,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $455.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average of $382.50. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $499.61. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,954 shares of company stock valued at $31,342,295. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

